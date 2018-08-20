Lawmakers to return with child welfare, tax reform on agenda

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers are set to get back to work and weigh reforms to Maine's tax code and its struggling child welfare system.

Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon told lawmakers Monday they'll return Thursday, Aug. 30. The Legislature last convened July 9.

Maine child welfare caseworkers' workloads have spiked as call volumes increase and the LePage administration's new policy changes require more assessments of some allegations.

The details of Republican Gov. Paul LePage's proposed reforms are unknown but could include computer upgrades and changes to family reunification law.

Politics has held up a bill tweaking Maine's tax code in light of Republican President Trump's tax reform. It also adds a Maine family medical leave credit, creates a $300 child and dependent credit and increases a property tax credit.