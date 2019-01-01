Lawmakers to take oath for coming 2-year legislative session

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State lawmakers are convening in the Pennsylvania Capitol on New Year's Day to take the oath of office under a state constitutional mandate that they meet on the first Tuesday of the year.

Forty-two new House members and seven new senators are being sworn in Tuesday after winning election in November.

Both chambers will have smaller but still substantial Republican majorities in the coming two-year session, 110 to 93 in the House and 29 to 21 in the Senate.

There are two vacancies among the 93 House Democratic seats. A Republican senator is expected to step down and be sworn in to Congress later this week.

The biggest change in leadership is in the House, where Rep. Bryan Cutler is taking over as majority leader.