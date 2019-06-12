Lawmakers to vote on $7.98 billion budget in coming days

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's appropriations committee has voted out a two-year budget deal with a sticker price slightly below the governor's original $8 billion proposal.

The Legislature's Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee voted 11-1-1 Wednesday on a $7.98 billion budget.

The budget now faces votes in coming days as lawmakers decide which remaining bills to fund. The budget needs two-thirds votes in both chambers to get to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

The Legislature is set to adjourn next week.

Republican Sen. James Hamper says the deal boosts revenue sharing, the homestead exemption and the property tax fairness credit.

Mills says no one got everything they wanted, but says she welcomes the bipartisan agreement.

Mills proposes sending $20 million of expected increased tax revenues into the rainy day fund, in case of economic downturn.