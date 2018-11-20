Lawsuit: Restaurant told woman breastfeeding to cover up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman who says a Texas Roadhouse employee told her to cover up while she was breastfeeding is suing the restaurant chain for emotional distress.

Sadie Durbin is quoted by news outlets as saying the employee rushed over with a big napkin saying the restaurant was getting complaints. Durbin says she had been nursing her 7-week-old daughter while having dinner with her family Thursday night at the steakhouse in St. Matthews.

Durbin filed the lawsuit Monday in Jefferson County Circuit Court. She is seeking financial compensation.

Texas Roadhouse spokesman Travis Doster says the employee mishandled the situation and wasn't aware state law protects a woman's right to breastfeed in public. He says the employee meant no ill will and has been placed on paid time off.