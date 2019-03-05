Lawsuit claims Oregon nursing home neglected woman

ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon woman claims that a nursing home's neglect caused her mother additional health problems and deprived the woman of prescription medication.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit filed by Laurie Jeandin last week seeks up to $18 million in damages from Linda Vista Nursing and Rehab Center in Ashland.

The suit claims 85-year-old Betty White was denied methadone for about two weeks and developed pressure ulcers and toenail fungus before her death in May 2017.

The suit also names the parent company, Vancouver, Washington-based Prestige Care, and three employees as defendants. One of the employees has been indicted on seven felony charges of stealing medication.

Prestige in a statement says it took action when it learned of problems and that it disagrees with how the allegations characterize the company's care.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com