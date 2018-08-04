Lawsuit claims girl thrown from horse, breaking skull, spine

A lawsuit claims a girl suffered a skull fracture when she fell from a horse during a riding tour at a Maine farm but its owner says such claims aren't "even close to the truth."

A New York couple filed a federal lawsuit against Rocky Ridge Farm in York County. They claim their daughter never rode before, hit her head on the ground and faced $680,000 in medical bills.

Farm owner Brian Plourde declined to comment about the lawsuit's claims. But he said it's nothing close to what happened. The couple's attorney didn't respond to request for comment.

The Bangor Daily News reports the lawsuit claims that the girl suffered bleeding in the brain, three broken spinal vertebrae, as well as a broken skull, arm and jaw.