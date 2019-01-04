Lawsuit filed over gay inmate's suicide at Indiana jail

ALBION, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana county faces a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that a gay inmate killed himself in its jail after being denied mental health treatment and enduring harassment over his sexuality.

Markus Middleton's partner is suing Noble County's sheriff, jail commander and jail staff.

The Kendallville News-Sun reports the federal lawsuit alleges that Middleton was 23 when he hanged himself in October 2017 after spending 23 days in the jail following his arrest on misdemeanor false informing and resisting law enforcement charges.

The suit contends the Albion, Indiana, man was "continuously mocked, harassed, threatened, and denied mental health treatment" even though jail officials were told Middleton suffered from bipolar disorder and serious depression.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday for an attorney for the county's liability insurer carrier, Travelers.

