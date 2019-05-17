Lawsuit targets demolition of church properties in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Opponents have filed a lawsuit to try to stop the demolition of a 90-year-old building and vacant convent that belong to the Catholic Church in Rockford.

The lawsuit says the Rockford City Council made errors during a vote to grant landmark status to the Cathedral of St. Peter properties. The Rockford Register Star says the proposal failed, 7-6, because it needed 10 votes, a super-majority of the council.

But a group calling itself "Save Piety Hill" says the council can't ignore the recommendation of a local historic preservation commission.

The diocese wants to demolish the chancery and convent to make room for parking, a prayer space and a community garden. A demolition permit hasn't been issued yet.

___

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com