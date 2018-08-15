Lawsuit targets suction dredge gold miner in northern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A conservation group has filed a federal lawsuit contending a suction dredge miner in north-central Idaho is ignoring environmental laws and encouraging lawless suction dredge mining by other gold seekers.

The Idaho Conservation League in the lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court contends Shannon Poe of Concord, California, is violating the Clean Water Act on the South Fork of the Clearwater River.

The lawsuit says federal and state agencies have repeatedly notified Poe of the violations but Poe denies he is subject to the law.

The lawsuit asks a judge to impose civil penalties for previous Clean Water Act violations and prohibit Poe from operating a suction dredge in Idaho unless he complies with the law.

Poe didn't respond to a phone message from The Associated Press on Wednesday.