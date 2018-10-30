LePage environmental chief to retire

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage says his environmental chief will be retiring.

LePage said Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Paul Mercer will retire from state service Nov. 9. Mercer's been head of the department since January 2016.

LePage praised Mercer for protecting natural resources while working with businesses to grow Maine's economy.

Deputy DEP commissioner Melanie Loyzim will serve as acting commissioner.

Mercer graduated from Maine Maritime Academy and worked as a marine engineer traveling aboard U.S. merchant vessels. He was a member of the senior management team at Maine Maritime Academy, where he also worked as associate professor and department chair.

LePage said Mercer created a multimedia training program within the department s well as new environmental education curricula for students. He's also pushed for wastewater treatment infrastructure improvements.