LePage's vetoes top Maine governors combined since 1917

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Gov. Paul LePage has vetoed more bills than all Maine governors combined since 1917.

Bangor Daily News reports the Republican has vetoed 642 bills approved by the Legislature in his 7 ½-year tenure. The vetoes of every other Maine governor since Gov. Carl Elias Milliken total 469.

LePage has signed 80 times as many vetoes as his predecessor, Gov. John Baldacci. Gov. Jim Longley has the second most vetoes at a distant 118.

About half of LePage's vetoes have been overturned.

Lawmakers recently overturned LePage's veto of a law that requires child care workers to undergo criminal background checks and fingerprinting. The governor had called the bill "bureaucratic, over-regulation."

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com