Leavenworth County Historical Society planning expansion

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — The Leavenworth County Historical Society has launched a campaign to build and endow a research center at the Carroll Mansion Museum.

The society has been preserving and promoting Leavenworth's history for nearly 65 years.

The Leavenworth Times reports the society finalized architectural plans last summer for the research center, which will be built on to the existing museum.

A news release from the society said the new center will provide storage of artifacts, including the organization's rare collection of 30,000 glass plate negatives of early Leavenworth.

Rooms for research and a public area for historical presentations and meetings also are part of the plans.

Information from: Leavenworth (Kan.) Times, http://www.leavenworthtimes.com