Legislation would reimburse school funds in future

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Senate is crafting legislation that would begin steering some oil tax money into school funds that may have been shortchanged.

Land Commissioner Jodi Smith believes that more than $137 million in state revenue from the oil-rich Fort Berthold reservation should have been deposited over the past decade in two constitutional funds that benefit schools.

A hearing on the legislation is expected next week, and Majority Leader Rich Wardner says the bill may be amended to do nothing.

Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman says Democrats will push to have the funds reimbursed.

The state Democratic Party has criticized state Treasurer Kelly Schmidt over the distributions, but GOP leaders say she handled them correctly based on advice from the attorney general's office.