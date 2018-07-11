Legislator suffers severe burns from attempt to burn brush

WINTHROP, Maine (AP) — A friend of a Maine state legislator who suffered serious burns while starting a brush fire says he's expected to make a full recovery.

Sarah Fuller, the chairwoman of the Winthrop Town Council, said state Rep. Craig Hickman will likely be hospitalized for a few more days.

The 50-year-old organic farmer was using gasoline to ignite a brush fire when gas vapors caught his clothing on fire Tuesday morning in Winthrop. He suffered burns in his legs and chest.

Hickman was taken first to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston by ambulance, then later flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland by LifeFlight helicopter.

Offers are pouring in to assist Hickman and his husband in running the Annabessacook Farm while he's recovering from his injuries.