Legislature close to finishing work on bills, record budget

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Legislature appears to be close on ironing out differences in last-minute measures while finishing details of a record budget for state spending.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner and House Majority Leader Chet Pollert say the final gavel could fall late Friday night, which is Day 76 of a session capped at 80 days.

Lawmakers on Friday were completing work on a record $14.7 billion, two-year budget that includes federal aid.

The budget represents about $4.9 billion in state general fund spending for the two-year budget cycle that starts July 1. General fund spending is up about $600 million from what was approved by lawmakers two years ago.