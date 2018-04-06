Letters: Announcing two scholarships, Hawk behavior natural

It is my pleasure to announce the launch of two annual scholarships to be awarded to two graduating seniors from the Depot Community. These awards will be presented at Darien High School on May 24 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Bankwell For Good Scholarship will be awarded to the senior who has been a key member of a Depot club or organization and who consistently exhibited a high level of commitment and service to The Depot. This winner will receive $2,500.

The Janice Marzano Scholarship will be awarded to The Depot senior who embodies the most positive aspects of Janice’s personality; spirit, kindness and a true love for The Depot and its core values. The recipient must not only possess these traits but also be in need of financial assistance. The amount to be awarded is $5,000.

Anyone who is interested in being considered must send a letter to Bonni Gottlieb the Executive Director of Development at bgottlieb.depot@gmail.com. Please specify which scholarship you are applying for. In your letter please relay to the committee how you meet the above criteria. All letters MUST be received no later than April 18.

We look forward to receiving your letters.

Bonni Gottlieb

Executive Director of Development

and the Depot Board of Directors

To the Editor:

Unfortunately this article (“Hawks strike again in Fairfield,” Connecticut Post, March 26, 2018) misses an opportunity to educate the public on being good neighbors to the wildlife they live next door to.

When birds such as red-shouldered hawks are nesting or defending young, they become protective parents, which should be admirable to humans.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection should be assisting people who live near breeding areas in understanding red-shouldered hawks’ springtime behavior so that they can modify their own behavior to avoid conflict.

In courtship, male red-shouldered hawks display by flying upward, calling out, and then diving steeply. Pairs may soar together in circles, calling, high over nesting territory.

These incidences involving humans are not police matters, like hit and runs.

The hawks are simply communicating that humans are a nuisance when they get too close to their breeding and nesting site.

What DEEP needs to do is post signage alerting residents to stay away from red-shouldered hawks nesting territories in late March through the beginning of summer.

It is inevitably easier to educate humans than to educate hawks.

How hypocritical that wildlife agencies suggest these birds are the aggressive ones when their solution to dealing with them is the definition of aggression — destroying nests, frightening hawks or even worse, removing and killing hawks.

Doing any of these things is the epitome of intolerant, myopic, bad human behavior.

Priscilla Feral

Darien

Editor’s note: The writer is president of Darien-based Friends of Animals

To the Editor:

On March 27, Andrew McDonald was rejected by Connecticut Senate Republicans to become the Chief Justice of the state’s highest court. His nomination failed 19 to 16 this year; in 2013, McDonald was confirmed by a vote of 30-3. Like other Republicans, Sen. Tony Hwang voted “no” to move forward Justice McDonald’s nomination, in political lockstep with his colleagues.

Obviously, something has changed since 2013. And the seismic shift in treatment of Justice McDonald should not be accepted as normal in Connecticut. Simply put, McDonald is an overqualified, dynamic candidate whose his public service has demonstrated his commitment to Connecticut. He presided over the extension of the repeal of capital punishment; he became our state’s first openly gay Supreme Court Justice — even as he was targeted by an anti-gay propaganda which labeled him as “a deviant mole on a mission to undermine American society with LGBT issues.” Today, his elevation to the Chief Justice post would have made Connecticut the first state to have a gay Chief Justice of a state’s highest court. In a time of fiscal instability in Connecticut and Trumpian rancor in Washington, residents deserved history-making bipartisanship that would have made future generations proud.

As in Washington, Republican-led dogma has infected our state leaders. Republicans suddenly viewed McDonald as an activist judge.

Justice McDonald was held to an unattainable standard.

Drew Coyne

Fairfield