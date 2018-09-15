Letters to Editor: Come celebrate Family Day Dinner

To the editor,

On behalf of the Darien YMCA, the Community Fund of Darien, the Thriving Youth Task Force and the Darien Youth Commission, we are delighted to again invite you and your family to join us on Sept. 21 to again celebrate Family Day Dinner.

Taking place at the Darien YMCA from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Family Day Dinner was originally launched in 2001 by The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University. For additional information regarding the importance of Family Day Dinner, visit the CASA link here: https://www.casafamilyday.org/.

Research shows that the more often kids eat dinner with their families, the less likely they are to engage in risky behaviors. In addition, these kids are more likely to have more family support, positive peer influences and positive adult role models. Darien is thrilled to again be sponsoring Family Day Dinner. This event is one way the community can continue to support the 40 Developmental Assets that the Thriving Youth Task Force has been actively promoting since 2008.

The evening includes dinner, gym games, swimming and other fun, family-oriented activities and is free to all who attend. Families wishing to attend are asked to RSVP by Sept. 19. While this event is open to all, we are focusing on families with preschool through elementary school aged children.

To RSVP, simply email youthcommission@darienct.gov. Please put “Family Day Dinner” in the subject line. In the body of the email, please include family name and the number (and names) of family members attending. An acknowledgement of receipt of your reservation will be emailed back to you. Please note, space is limited.

For additional information, please contact Alicia Sillars (asillars@darienct.gov).

We do hope that you will be able to join us for this fun celebration honoring the importance of family connectedness!

Emily Larkin and Alicia Sillars

Thriving Youth Task Force