46th annual Boy

Scout Tag Sale

To the Editor:

We would like to invite the community to the 46th annual Boy Scouts Tag Sale scheduled for this Sunday, May 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Andrew Memorial Scout Cabin at 140 West Ave.

We are so grateful for the substantial donations which have been pouring in from our generous community this year. You will find everything from candlesticks to lacrosse sticks, cutting boards to skateboards, armchairs to high chairs — all kinds of furniture, artwork, collectibles, antiques, sporting goods, bikes, housewares, baby gear, toys and games, tools, musical instruments, linens, books, holiday decor, and more. Boats, cars and other large items can be viewed on our website at darienscouts.org.

The tag sale is the primary fundraiser supporting the Darien Boy Scout programs, which include two Boy Scout troops, five Cub Scout packs and the new STEM Venture Crew. Our Scouts, in turn, provide many services to our community throughout the year.

Many area families anticipate our yearly sale to find that unique treasure or much-needed item, and we are proud to assist in providing that service. Scouts and their families greatly look forward to this period of working together and promoting reducing, recycling and reusing. After the sale, unsold items are passed on to other charities in need and what little is left is responsibly recycled.

So please join us this Sunday, and help support your local Scouting program while finding something special for yourself. We look forward to seeing you at the tag sale.

Leslie Pennington, Linda Yim,

Susan Doelp and Maria Sullivan

2018 Darien Boy Scouts

Tag Sale Chairwomen

State Senate must pass ACA protections

To the Editor:

Supporters of access to health care at Planned Parenthood were thrilled to see the House pass HB 5210 (An Act Mandating Insurance Coverage of Essential Health Benefits and Expanding Mandated Health Benefits for Woman, Children and Adolescents) with huge bipartisan support 114-32 on April 26. Thanks go to Rep. Sean Scanlon, House chairman of the Insurance Committee, who led this bill to victory in the House. In partnership with many women legislative allies of both parties, we are now one step closer to ensuring the 10 essential benefits of the Affordable Care Act, and women’s preventive health, are protected in state law regardless of what happens in Washington, D.C.

These benefits include maternity and newborn care, pediatric care, mental health services, hospitalization, emergency services and preventive services including contraception, with no cost sharing or co-pays.

In a poll conducted early this year by GBA Strategies, 82 percent of Connecticut voters said they were in favor of a legislative proposal requiring basic health services be covered by all insurance plans in Connecticut.

In Connecticut, we have a long proud history of protecting women’s health and reproductive rights. We continue to demonstrate that in our state, unlike Washington, D.C., women’s health is not a partisan issue. Connecticut women and families cannot continue to anxiously wait as we watch politicians in D.C. interfering with our health care. The Senate must pass HB 5210 and protect these benefits of the Affordable Care Act and continue to demonstrate leadership in the reproductive freedom movement.

Susan Lloyd Yolen

Vice president of Public

Policy and Advocacy

Planned Parenthood of

Southern New England