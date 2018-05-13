Letters to the Editor: A giant thank you

A giant

thank you

To the Editor:

We wish to offer a giant thank you to the community for your generous support of the 46th Annual Darien Boy Scout Giant Tag Sale on May 6th! Our energetic team of Scouts and adult volunteers were thrilled to serve well over 2000 shoppers who found a huge variety of items to choose from, thanks to our very generous donors. We are proud of the dedication of our department chairs and volunteers that commit countless hours towards putting this monumental community event together. Your donations and the efforts of our volunteers enable us to keep our Scouting programs and cabin thriving for another year!

After the sale, remaining items are offered to over 30 charities including Operation Hope, Quest For Peace, Computers For Hope, Liberation Programs, Darien Book Aid, Books4everyone, and Neighbor to Neighbor. Then, our volunteers sort through the little that is left to recycle and dispose of it all properly. Our Scouts benefit from their participation throughout the process, learning how to promote and encourage recycling on a large scale, as well as how to organize a massive community event and present themselves respectfully and in accordance with the Scouting values and the Scout law.

We offer a special thank you to the Town of Darien for all their support, the Darien Police for keeping the traffic flowing smoothly and ensuring safety on and off of our property, Rings End Lumber for donated materials, use of their parking lot, and help with hauling. Our town’s fire departments for fire safety review, Post 53 for providing medical safety on site, Vernals BP service station for assisting with car sales, Fox Hill Builders, The Growing Concern, Alan Hyatt Landscaping, Baywater Properties and Ed Gentile, Public Works for our copious hauling needs, Koon’s parking lot for volunteer parking, Geary Galleries & William Doyle Galleries for appraisal advice, Darien Donut, Heights Pizza, and Vavala's for discounted volunteer food, our local media for timely coverage in press and online, local businesses for posting fliers, and last but not least, our very patient and understanding n eighbors.

The Andrew Shaw Memorial Trust and our Scouting community look forward to continuing to serve you in the year to come, and hope to see you at the Tag Sale again next year!

Leslie Pennington, Linda Yim, Susan Doelp and Maria Sullivan

2018 Darien Boy Scouts

Tag Sale chairwomen

Rededication

of soldiers memorial at

Calf Pasture

To the Editor:

You are invited to the rededication ceremony for the Shea-Magrath Memorial that honors fallen soldiers, on May 20 at noon. The memorial is located at the tip of the beautiful Calf Pasture Beach here in Norwalk.

My Name is Terry Rooney, a United States veteran. I enlisted in the US Navy as soon as I graduated from high school to help in the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged at its armistice.

Upon my return home to Norwalk, I landed a job with the First District Water Department as a water meter reader. In those days we went from house to house to read the meter. I remember well my customers. I remember well being invited into their homes and being shown photos and listening to stories of their family members who had been killed defending our country during a particular war. I remember I was so very saddened to hear of their loss, as I still am today.

My best friend and former Norwalk Mayor Thomas O’Connor asked me to join the Veterans Memorial Committee back in early ’80s. I humbly accepted and continue to serve on the committee to this day. Over the years, we were able to erect three monuments around Norwalk to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives during a conflict that protected freedom.

The Shea-Magrath plaques have faded over the last 30-plus years and you cannot read the names. Karen Doyle Lyons and I embarked on a fundraising project to refurbish the plagues. Thanks to generous support of Norwalk businesses, city residents and Karen’s commitment to the project, we were able accomplish the goal.

So I invite you to come to the beautiful rededication ceremony on May 20, noon, at the Shea-Magrath Memorial, Calf Pasture Beach, Norwalk. We must all remember to honor those brave, courageous soldiers, who are our family and friends and who gave their lives serving our country.

Thank you and God Bless America.

Terry Rooney,

Navy veteran

Veterans Memorial

Committee member