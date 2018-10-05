Letters to the Editor: Family Dinner thank you...

Family Dinner

thank you

To the editor:

On Friday, Sept. 21, over 150 people enjoyed the hospitality of the YMCA at the Annual Family Day Dinner.

Sponsored by the Darien YMCA, the Community Fund of Darien’s Thriving Youth Task Force and the Darien Youth Commission, Family Day — A Day to Eat Dinner with Your Children was launched in 2001 by The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University. Family Day is a national movement that reminds parents that the engagement fostered during frequent family dinners is an effective tool to help keep America’s kids substance free. Family meals are the perfect time to talk to your kids and to listen to what’s on their mind. The more often kids eat dinner with their families; the less likely they are to engage in risky behaviors. Dinner together make a difference!

Thanks to the YMCA for sponsoring the delicious dinner which was catered by Heights Pizza. And thanks as well to the members of The Community Fund’s YAT (Youth Asset Team), the Depot, the YMCA staff and the Darien Youth Commission for offering their hands-on support at this event.

We are incredibly grateful to the YMCA and the wonderful staff who work there. They once again graciously hosted this event granting families the chance to enjoy each other’s company in a stress-free, fun-filled environment. Gym games, arts and crafts, face painting and swim-time were some of the options people could choose. Terrific “conversation starters” were sprinkled on all the tables offering simple and fun suggestions/questions to start discussions other than the typical “How was your day?” queries. Information was also provided about the importance of the 40 Developmental Assets which is the cornerstone of the Thriving Youth Task Force.

For additional information on the Thriving Youth Task Force and the importance of its role in our children’s development, visit communityfunddarien.org/community/#Thriving-Youth-Task-Force

Emily Larkin and Alicia Sillars

Thriving Youth Task Force