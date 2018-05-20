Letters to the Editor: LWV invites community to annual meeting

LWV invites community

to annual meeting

To the Editor:

The League of Women Voters of Darien invites the community to join them for their Annual Meeting program on Thursday, May 24, at the Country Club of Darien, 300 Mansfield Ave.

The program will feature a talk on “The State of Journalism and the News,” by John Dankosky, executive editor of the New England News Collaborative. Dankosky is an award-winning host of several NPR programs and has held the chair in journalism and communications at Central Connecticut State University. He is a regular moderator for political debates and conversations.

League members will gather at 10 a.m. for the meeting. Lunch, beginning at 11, and the program to follow are open to the community. Please RSVP by May 21 to Sandy Filmer at sandyfilmer@gmail.com and send a check for $50 payable to LWV Darien in advance to her at 10 Harriet Lane, Darien CT 06820. To pay online, visit the League’s website, lwv.darien.org.

Clara Sartori

Darien

Thanks for coming

out to learn

To the Editor:

On behalf of the New Canaan Parent Support Group and New Canaan Cares, I wanted to thank our community for uniting together to plan, host, and attend our “Marijuana: Just the Facts” event at Saxe Auditorium on Tuesday, May 8.

I especially want to thank the following organizations and people for their help:

Hosts: New Canaan Parent Support Group and New Canaan Cares

Sponsors: Aware Recovery Care, Communities4Action, Congregational Church of New Canaan, Elm Street Books, Exchange Club of New Canaan, First Presbyterian Church, Grace Community Church, Karl Chevrolet, Mountainside Treatment Center, New Canaan Coalition, New Canaan Community Foundation, New Canaan YMCA, Ram Council Foundation, Silver Hill Hospital, St. Aloysius R.C. Church, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Town of New Canaan, and United Methodist Church.

Speakers: Dr. Kevin Hill (keynote), John Hamilton (moderator), Amy McDonnell, Dr. John Douglas

Event Committee: Alison Bedula, Cyra Borsy, Ellen Brezovsky, Stephanie Dalia, Nick deSpoelberch, Jackie D’Louhy, Meg Domino, Emma Kate Freatman, Ingrid Gillespie, Kim Hyde, Nicki Jezairian, Carol Ann Manzella, Leo Karl, Michelle Riley, Kristin Toner Reed, Thea Ross, Sara Schubert, Joyce Sixsmith, and Jenny Urbahn

Finally, a special thanks to: Mary Calabrese, Sid Formica and Jim O’Hara at Saxe Middle School; Susan Bliss and Anthony Medaglia at New Canaan Public Schools; Megan Ferrell and Rob Schwartz at St. Mark’s Church; Kathleen Millard and Eve Taben at Elm Street Books; NCHS students Christian Parrott, Spencer Reeves and Luca Triant; Christine Simmons of Christine Simmons Portraiture; and Jeff Deak, New Canaan Police SRO.

Paul Reinhardt

Founder

New Canaan Parent Support Group