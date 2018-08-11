Letters to the editor

Vote in the Aug. 14 primary

To the editor:

In this important election year, the Darien League of Women Voters encourages all registered Democrats and Republicans to vote in the Connecticut dual-party primary on Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Primary regulations: Voters registered as unaffiliated or as parties other than Democrat or Republican are NOT eligible to vote in the August primary, but may vote in the November general election. The deadline for a voter to switch between Democrat and Republican parties was May 14. Voters may switch between Democrat and Republican party affiliation at any time, but it does not become effective until three months after filing the necessary forms with the Registrars of Voters.

Teens who will be 18 by Election Day, Nov. 6, and have registered as either Democrat or Republican, may vote in the primary. Those registering as a different party or as Unaffiliated are NOT eligible to vote in the August primary but may vote in the November general election.

Switching from unaffiliated to Democrat or Republican for primary voting: Registered unaffiliated voters may become affiliated with the Democrat or Republican party and may vote in the August primary if they completed a new voter registration card postmarked by Aug. 9 or appear in person at the Registrars of Voters office in Town Hall by noon on Aug. 13.

A voter registration card may be downloaded from the town website at darienct.gov, Departments & Services, Registrars of Voters, Voter Registration Form. If returning by mail, address to Registrars of Voters, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien CT 06820.

New voter registration: The applicant may appear in person at the registrar’s office by noon on Aug. 13. Applicants may register as any party or as unaffiliated. However, to be eligible to vote in the August primary, one must register as a Democrat or Republican.

Absentee ballots: Applications for absentee ballots for the primary may be obtained in person from the Town Clerk’s Office at Town Hall or downloaded from the town website, darienct.gov under Departments & Services, Town Clerk, Forms and Applications. If corresponding by mail, voters should allow adequate time for the application to be received by the Town Clerk, processed, and an absentee ballot sent out by mail, which must be returned to the Town Clerk’s office, prior to 8 p.m. on the Aug. 14 primary date.

If you are unsure as to if or where you are registered to vote, go to darienct.gov, Departments & Services, Registrars of Voters, Voting Districts, and click on “Where do I vote - Quick Lookup Tool.”

Every citizen should exercise his/her right to vote. As the LWV puts it, “Democracy is not a spectator sport.” For more information on the League of Women Voters of Darien, go to lwv.darien.org.

Joan V. Davis

Darien League of Woman Voters

Darien DTC endorses Lamont, Bysiewicz, Tong

The Darien DTC has met with most of the candidates in the Aug.14 primary and endorses Ned Lamont for governor, Susan Bysiewicz for lieutenant governor and Darien’s own William Tong for attorney general. For treasurer, both Dita Bhargava and Shawn Wooden have garnered much respect and no endorsement was given. Both are excellent candidates.

There are two long years left to the Trump administration, and the first line of defense to its assault on the truth, the values of inclusiveness and an open society will be in Hartford. It is imperative that Democratic primary voters endorse an electable ticket.

Voter turnout is expected to be low. Darien’s Democrats will, therefore, have a greater opportunity than normal to have their voices heard.

If you will not be in town on Aug. 14, please go to the Town Clerk’s Office and cast a ballot before you leave.

David Bayne