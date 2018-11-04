Letters to the editor: Vote for Republican candidates on Nov. 6

Vote for GOP candidates on

Nov. 6

To the editor:

No doubt, many of us will be relieved when the political campaigns and the rhetoric end on Election Day. But until then, please don’t lose sight of the critical importance of this election to the future of Connecticut and Darien, and of course, to you as a taxpayer.

As we all know, the Malloy administration and its fiscal mismanagement have been devastating to Connecticut’s economy. As proof, Connecticut is ranked 49th in the USA in fiscal health, according to a recent survey. High taxes and excessive spending have not solved our problems, and they’re not going to.

We must rebuild Connecticut. To do that, the state needs new leadership now. Otherwise, nothing is going to change. Please think carefully about your choices, and more important, please understand that any vote for someone other than for Bob Stefanowski for governor and the Republican ticket will be a vote to continue on the same downward path we’ve been on under Gov. Malloy.

It’s up to you and Connecticut’s voters to decide what kind of future you and your family are going to have as residents and taxpayers of Connecticut. Please vote for change. Vote for Connecticut’s Republican candidates on Tuesday, Nov. 6! Your vote is critical in this very close election, and it could make the difference.

Belinda B. Metzger

Darien

Thanks for Halloween parade support

To the editor:

The Darien Community Association Mom’s Morning In Halloween Parade is a more than 25-year town tradition for our youngest residents. Last Friday, over 100 children enjoyed trick-or-treating with their parents/caregivers along the Post Road, on their way to see The Amazing Andy perform a magic show in Tilley Pond Park. This would not have been possible without the Darien police, who direct traffic, and the enthusiastic support of numerous businesses, who hand out goodies to the children along the way.

The DCA would like to thank the Darien police, Palmer’s Market (who provided doughnut holes for the magic show), and the following merchants for their trick-or-treating participation: Aquarius, Bella Pietra, Browne & Co., Coldwell Banker, Couleur Provence, Darien Barber Shop, Darien Station Variety, Darien Upholstery, Good Goods, Jade Nail and Spa, Jem Lee Cleaners, Kumon Learning Center, and Lanphier Day Spa and Salon.

Michele Litt, president

Amy Bell, executive director

Thanks for supporting window-painting contest

To the editor:

On behalf of the Darien Youth Commission and the many sectors of the community who supported the recent DYC’s Annual Halloween Window Painting Contest, thank you. The weather was absolutely perfect for this 21st anniversary celebration, with close to 100 middle and high school students painting approximately 25 storefronts throughout the community. As the make-up of the merchant population changes from year-to-year, it was great to include a bunch of new storefronts in the fun.

Like many of these special events, these activities are made possible as a result of the unique partnership the Darien Youth Commission forges with the public and private sectors. Again, special thanks to Beth Cherico, owner of Pie in the Sky, LLC (a mobile art education service) for lending her expertise to the judging portion of this event. And again, thanks to the Depot for graciously allowing us to host our winners’ reception for the winning and honorable mention teams. In addition, special thanks goes to Jaclyn Sammis, Advanced Placement arts teacher at Darien High School for being such a strong and vocal supporter of this activity.

First place was awarded to Darien Fabricare; second place was awarded Johnny’s & Co; and third place was given to Heights Pizza. For a complete list of winners/honorable mention recipients, visit the Youth Commission website, www.darienct.gov/yc

Alicia Sillars

Youth Director, Darien Youth Commission