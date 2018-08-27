Leverett man dies in motorcycle crash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Leverett man has died in a motorcycle crash in West Springfield.

State police say 53-year-old Jay Rines was exiting the eastbound lanes of the Massachusetts Turnpike at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle, drove off the left side of the roadway, and struck a sign pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation.