Lexington Philharmonic conductor to leave after 2019 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The conductor of the Lexington Philharmonic says the 2018-19 season will be his last leading the orchestra.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Scott Terrell has opted not to renew his contract once it expires in June 2019. Terrell will conduct this season's concerts. His final concert will be May 18 featuring music from the move Star Wars: A New Hope.

Throughout his time in Lexington Terrell has had several guest conducting jobs throughout the United States and Europe, including the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Arizona Opera. He recently signed a contract with IMG Artists for worldwide representation, saying he hopes to "make it a more full-time endeavor."

Lexington Philharmonic Board President Carol McLeod said the board would celebrate Terrell's tenure and soon begin a search for his replacement.

