Limestone County sheriff wants hazardous duty pay hike

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The Limestone County sheriff is pushing for a hazardous duty pay increase for his staff, saying for the job they do, "they deserve it."

The Decatur Daily reports that Sheriff Mike Blakely is requesting an increase from $50 a month to $150 a month for each jailer and supervisor in the 2019 fiscal year.

The hazardous duty money is on top of their regular pay.

Chief Deputy Fred Sloss III told a budget hearing of the Limestone County Commission earlier this week that corrections officers have been spit on, had feces thrown on them and been injured breaking up fights between inmates.

He says with state mental health funding being cut, the county jail is also becoming an "uncertified mental health institution."

They're also exposed to inmates with hepatitis, AIDS and tuberculosis, Sloss said. In a letter to the commission, he said a corrections officer became sick and had to be treated at the hospital after being exposed to the deadly drug fentanyl.

The sheriff's office is also requesting five new patrol vehicles, for a total cost of $160,000, according to budget documents. They intend to begin replacing vehicles in their fleet that have 150,000 miles or more on them. They're also pushing for money in the budget to hire an additional administrative clerk. The office's receptionist now handles about 150 to 200 calls a day and assists about 75 to 100 people in the office, Sloss said.

