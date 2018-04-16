https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/List-of-winners-at-the-2018-Academy-of-Country-12836497.php
List of winners at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards
Updated 12:15 am, Monday, April 16, 2018
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A list of winners at the 53nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, held Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
— Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean
— Album of the year: Chris Stapleton, "From A Room: Volume 1"
— Single record of the year: Sam Hunt, "Body Like A Back Road"
— Song of the year: "Tin Man," Miranda Lambert
— Male vocalist of the year: Chris Stapleton
— Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert
— Vocal Duo: Brothers Osborne
— Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion
— Vocal event of the year: Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, "The Fighter"
— New female vocalist of the year: Lauren Alaina
— New male vocalist of the year: Brett Young
— New vocal duo or group of the year: Midland
