Little Rock TV station appeals election ads case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock broadcaster has filed an appeal that says its free-speech rights were violated when a judge barred it from airing ads that criticized an Arkansas Supreme Court justice.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that attorneys for Tegna Inc. filed the appeal to the state Supreme Court on Monday. Tegna is the parent company of Little Rock TV station KTHV.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza barred the station in May from running ads about state Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson.

Tegna attorney John Tull says the decision contradicts previous U.S. Supreme Court rulings on prior restraints on speech and creates a harmful precedent.

Goodson's attorney, Lauren Hoover, says the ads are unfair and false.

Goodson will face attorney David Sterling in the November election for the state Supreme Court.

