SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Lo-fi photography is taking over Somerville this month.

This weekend is the kick-off of the annual Somerville Toy Camera Festival.

The festival, which first launched in 2013 features photos taken on all manner of toy cameras: from the classic Holga and Diana to the lensless pinhole — or camera obscura— the most primitive of primitive cameras.

In an era of instant iPhone selfies, toy camera photographers revel in the graininess of actual film and the limitations of cameras without autofocus or zoom lenses. It's an aesthetic that encourages photographers to loosen control and embrace the accidental.

The festival is located at three locations in Somerville: the Nave Gallery at 155 Powderhouse Boulevard; the Brickbottom Gallery at 1 Fitchburg Street; and Washington St Art at 321 Washington Street.

Online: http://www.somervilletoycamera.org