Locations set for 1st in new series of Michigan art events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Locations have been selected for the first in a new series of western Michigan art events.

The international ArtPrize competition earlier said that the annual competition would move to a biennial schedule after last year's event. Project 1 by ArtPrize is the first in a series of Grand Rapids public art commissions that will be held in the years between ArtPrize competitions.

Project 1 says Martin Luther King Jr Park, the Tanglefoot campus and downtown will feature large-scale installations for "Project 1: Crossed Lines," which runs Sept. 7-Oct. 27.

The exhibition's "Crossed Lines" theme is meant to explore the way boundaries affect people's sense of belonging. It connects different parts of the city, crossing dividing lines of neighborhoods and wards as well as socioeconomic and racial enclaves.