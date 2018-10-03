Lockport wins $10 million to redevelop downtown

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Lockport has won $10 million as the latest winner of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's downtown revitalization contest.

State officials announced the funding on Wednesday.

The western New York city plans to invest the money in efforts to make its downtown more attractive to businesses, tourists and residents. Pedestrian walkways, improved storefronts and more housing are all possibilities.

Now in its third year, Cuomo's downtown contest will award a total of $100 million to 10 winning communities across the state.

The governor said Wednesday that Lockport is an "ideal" recipient of the funds because of its growing tourism industry and its location on the Erie Canal.

Other recent winners include Albany, New Rochelle, Saranac Lake, Watertown, Batavia, Rome and the South Bronx.