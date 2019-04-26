London council wants to know if climate mural is by Banksy

LONDON (AP) — The local authority in central London is trying to determine if a stenciled mural that appeared at the base camp for climate protests was done by the street artist Banksy.

The mural is on a wall at Marble Arch, where the group Extinction Rebellion had an encampment.

The artwork shows a child holding an Extinction Rebellion sign beside the words "From this moment despair ends and tactics begin."

The leader of the district that oversees Marble Arch, Nickie Aiken, tweeted the Westminster City Council spent Friday morning "discussing how to protect what we suspect (&hope) is the latest Banksy creation."

Banksy's spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than 1,100 people were arrested blocking roads and bridges during more than a week of Extinction Rebellion protests.