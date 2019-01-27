Long Island motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say a 29-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Lindenhurst.

Police say Marlon Meza, of Copiague, was riding a 2007 Honda CRB 1000 eastbound on Sunrise Highway at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday when he struck a westbound vehicle that was making a U-turn.

Meza was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, 69-year-old Daria Williams, of West Islip, was not injured.

Police are still investigating.