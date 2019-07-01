Long Island police say woman drowns during storm

FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a fast-moving thunderstorm that swept across Long Island, toppling trees and knocking out power to thousands, may have contributed to the death of a woman who was found floating in the waters off Fire Island.

Suffolk County police officers responded to Seaview Marina just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported finding a body floating near shore. Police say the caller went into the water on a paddleboard and secured the body until officers arrived on the scene.

The woman, whose name is being withheld, was taken to Marine Bureau headquarters where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the woman appeared to have drowned in the rough water due to the storm.