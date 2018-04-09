Longtime ACLU of Florida chief Simon to retire this year

MIAMI (AP) — After more than two decades, Howard Simon says he will retire later this year as executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida.

The ACLU said in a news release Monday that the 74-year-old Simon will step down after the November elections. Simon has led the ACLU of Florida since 1997, making him the longest-serving executive director in the organization's history.

During Simon's tenure, the ACLU in Florida successfully won judgments overturning the state's bans on same-sex marriage and adoption. Other major cases include challenges to mandatory random drug testing, lawsuits against book censorship in Miami-Dade County schools and cases that changed with way Floridians cast election ballots following the 2000 vote-counting controversy.

Simon also served as ACLU state director in Michigan from 1974 to 1997.