Longtime New Mexico lawmaker to oversee probation, parole

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed a longtime state lawmaker to lead the Corrections Department's probation and parole division.

The governor announced Tuesday that Sen. Cisco McSorley, an Albuquerque Democrat, will oversee the state's costly probation and parole system that has come under review by lawmakers who are considering reforms.

The governor's office says New Mexico's probation and parole director will be responsible for overseeing services for men and women recently released from the state's corrections system, including substance abuse, counseling and housing assistance programs.

McSorley, an attorney, was first elected to the state Legislature in 1984, when he won a seat in the House of Representatives. The governor says McSorley submitted his resignation Tuesday to the Senate, where he served on the judiciary committee.