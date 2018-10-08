Look! Down on the highway! It's a ... plane?

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A vintage commercial airplane is set to undertake a long, slow journey from Maine to New York to become a cocktail lounge.

The 1956 Lockheed Constellation, affectionately known as the "Connie," is headed from Auburn-Lewiston Airport in Maine to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

A send-off event is scheduled for Monday. Then the plane departs on Tuesday.

Once in New York, it will serve as the cocktail lounge outside TWA Hotel, a hotel that promises to bring back "the magic of the Jet Age."

A spokeswoman for TWA Hotel says the plane does not fly anymore. The journey will take several days because it'll be traveling at about 15 miles per hour.