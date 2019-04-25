Los Angeles County sues utility over fall wildfire damage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County has sued Southern California Edison and parent company Edison International to recover more than $100 million in costs and damages from a wind-driven wildfire that may have been sparked by one of the utility's wires.

County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl announced the lawsuit Thursday.

It's the latest suit against SoCal Edison since the Woolsey Fire, which ignited Nov. 8 and charred more than 150 square miles, destroying 1,643 buildings and damaging another 360 structures.

The utility has told the state Public Utilities Commission that an electrical outage before the Woolsey Fire may have been caused by a guy wire and a jumper wire making contact.

The fire raced through the western side of the county until it reached the ocean at Malibu, which plans its own lawsuit.