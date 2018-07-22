Los Angeles street race crash leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are looking for a driver involved in a South Los Angeles street race that left one person dead and another injured.

Police tell City News Service that a white sedan and a BMW were doing 90 mph on Central Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when an SUV pulled out of a business driveway into their path.

Sgt. Kris Werner says the BMW broadsided the SUV with enough force to hurl the SUV 175 feet.

The BMW then hit two other vehicles.

Police say a man in the SUV was killed and a woman was hospitalized in critical condition. The BMW's driver was hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver of the white sedan is being sought. Police ask anyone who saw the race or crash to give them a call.