Los Angeles subways to phase out infamous fabric seat covers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Metro system plans to phase out some of the fabric seat coverings currently used on subway, rail and bus lines.

Vinyl will be used on the Purple and Red line subways to replace brightly patterned fabric that often conceals all sorts of nasty hazards ranging from bugs to liquids.

Bob Spadafora is the Metro executive overseeing the change. He tells the Los Angeles Times the fabric is like "a housing development for germs," allowing them to fester and breed.

The change will occur over six years as subway cars are overhauled after years in service.

The switch won't involve Metro's 2,438 buses or four light-rail lines, but Spadafora says if the new subway seats are a hit it could expand to the light-rail Gold Line.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/