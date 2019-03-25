Louisiana man, 37, driving without seatbelt ejected, dies

EUNICE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 37-year-old man who was driving without his seatbelt was thrown from his pickup truck and killed when it overturned.

A news release said Cory Landreneau of Eunice died Sunday after his 1995 Chevrolet Silverado ran off a curve on Louisiana Highway 91 near Eunice.

The release from Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen notes that state law requires every occupant of a vehicle to be restrained.