Louisiana releasing February food stamps early amid shutdown

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is joining other states in handing out February food stamps early because of the partial federal government shutdown.

The state Department of Children and Family Services said Monday that most of those eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called food stamps, will receive February benefits on or before Jan. 20.

The benefits would usually be distributed during February.

The Department of Children and Family Services is trying to ensure recipients realize that is not an extra level of assistance, but the usual food aid a family receives. The agency is warning that recipients should be careful to budget the benefits to last through February.

More information is available on the agency's website .

Last week, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told states to issue the February benefits early.