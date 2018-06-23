Louisiana session nears end: Senate speeds budget, tax bills





Photo: Melinda Deslatte, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, studies a budget spreadsheet in the Senate Finance Committee on Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. The committee advanced a budget bill to spend $463 million in sales taxes that are expected to be raised for the upcoming budget year. less Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, studies a budget spreadsheet in the Senate Finance Committee on Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. The committee advanced a budget bill to spend $463 million ... more Photo: Melinda Deslatte, AP Image 2 of 2 Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the legislative special session after the House passed a tax and budget deal, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the legislative special session after the House passed a tax and budget deal, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Photo: Melinda Deslatte, AP Louisiana session nears end: Senate speeds budget, tax bills 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are speeding to an early end of their latest special session, with a tax deal in hand to avoid deep budget cuts and keep state finances on track for seven years.

Senate committees Saturday quickly advanced a sales tax bill to raise $463 million for the budget that starts July 1 and a proposal to spend the money.

The full Senate will debate the measures Sunday, with lawmakers hopeful they might wrap up the legislative session that night, three days early. Spending disagreements, however, could disrupt that plan.

The sales tax proposal would renew 0.45 percent of an expiring 1 percent sales tax. The state sales tax rate would fall from 5 percent to 4.45 percent on July 1 and would stay at that level until mid-2025.