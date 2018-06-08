Louisiana wildlife agents cite 2 in black bear killing

GLENCOE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says agents used a man's phone and GPS to track the six-mile path from the spot where a Louisiana black bear was killed to the spot where they found its bones and claws.

Agents got a search warrant for 31-year-old Cody Charpentier's home in Glencoe, his GPS device, and his and cellphone after getting tipped that he had killed a black bear in St. Mary Parish on Nov. 12, department spokesman Adam Einck said in a news release Thursday.

The bear's remains were in a field off Highway 83 near Glencoe.

He says Charpentier and 21-year-old Bailey Rogers of Youngsville both were cited with killing a black bear during a closed season and with concealing wildlife. There is no legal season for Louisiana black bears, which were removed from the threatened list in 2016.

Each charge carries a fine of $900 to $950 and up to 120 days in jail. If found guilty, the men could also have to pay $10,000 restitution. Agents confiscated Charpentier's 7mm rifle, Einck said.

The men couldn't be reached for comment Thursday because online directories didn't have their phone numbers. Einck said he didn't know whether either man has an attorney who could speak for him.

The department is still looking for leads to whoever killed two other black bears found Feb. 14 south of Franklin in St. Mary Parish. There's a reward of up to $5,500 for information in that case.