Lucas Oil tycoon continues parties amid neighbor complaints

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Neighbors who live near an oil tycoon's sprawling suburban Indianapolis estate say he continues hosting extravagant events despite officials telling him the parties must end.

The Indianapolis Star reports that neighbors thought they had put an end to Forrest Lucas' parties in September when Carmel officials told the Lucas Oil Products founder he could no longer host events at his "party barn" because he was essentially operating a commercial venue in a residential area. But Lucas hasn't pledged to stop hosting events, which can draw up to 400 people.

Zoning officials plan to meet July 23 to discuss the issue, but it may be delayed as the city continues to talk to Lucas' representatives.

Lucas bought the party barn in 2016 as an extension of his neighboring estate.

