Lugar funeral to be held May 15 at Indianapolis church

FILE - In a May 8, 2012 file photo, Sen. Richard Lugar reacts after giving a speech, in Indianapolis. Former Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar, a Republican foreign policy sage known for leading efforts to help the former Soviet states dismantle and secure much of their nuclear arsenal, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Inova Fairfax Heart and Vascular Institute in Virginia. He was 87.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The funeral for former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar will be held at 1 p.m. May 15 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Indianapolis.

The Lugar Center in Washington announced the funeral arrangements Friday. It says Lugar served as a lay elder at the north side Indianapolis church.

The six-term senator died Sunday at age 87.

Lugar will lie in state in the Indiana Statehouse Rotunda for 24 hours beginning at noon May 14, after which the Rotunda will be open for those who wish to pay their respects. The public is welcome until sunset on May 14 and 8-11a.m. on May 15. The Lugar family will greet callers from 2-7 p.m. on May 14.

The center says the funeral will be streamed live online, with details announced later.