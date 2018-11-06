By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Massachusetts by city-

town in the race for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Trahan Green Mullen
Acton 6 0 0 0 0
Andover 7 0 0 0 0
Ashburnham 1 0 0 0 0
Ashby 1 0 0 0 0
Ayer 2 0 0 0 0
Berlin 1 0 0 0 0
Bolton 1 0 0 0 0
Boxborough 1 0 0 0 0
Carlisle 1 0 0 0 0
Chelmsford 9 0 0 0 0
Clinton 4 0 0 0 0
Concord 5 0 0 0 0
Dracut 10 0 0 0 0
Dunstable 1 0 0 0 0
Fitchburg 12 0 0 0 0
Gardner 10 0 0 0 0
Groton 3 0 0 0 0
Harvard 1 0 0 0 0
Haverhill 21 0 0 0 0
Hudson 7 0 0 0 0
Lancaster 2 0 0 0 0
Lawrence 24 0 0 0 0
Littleton 3 0 0 0 0
Lowell 33 0 0 0 0
Lunenburg 4 0 0 0 0
Marlbrough 14 0 0 0 0
Maynard 4 0 0 0 0
Methuen 12 0 0 0 0
Pepperell 3 0 0 0 0
Shirley 1 0 0 0 0
Stow 2 0 0 0 0
Sudbury 1 0 0 0 0
Townsend 3 0 0 0 0
Tyngsboro 4 0 0 0 0
Westford 6 0 0 0 0
Westminstr 2 0 0 0 0
Winchendon 3 0 0 0 0
Totals 225 0 0 0 0

AP Elections 11-06-2018 13:29