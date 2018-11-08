https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/MA-House-5-Cnty-13374713.php
MA-House-5-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Massachusetts by city-
town in the race for U.S. House District 5.
|TP
|PR
|Clark
|Hugo
|Arlington
|21
|21
|19,578
|3,771
|Ashland
|5
|5
|5,250
|2,201
|Belmont
|8
|8
|9,582
|2,765
|Cambridge
|17
|17
|20,526
|1,389
|Framingham
|18
|18
|17,565
|5,777
|Holliston
|4
|4
|4,935
|2,227
|Lexington
|9
|9
|12,213
|3,050
|Lincoln
|2
|2
|2,788
|614
|Malden
|16
|16
|13,471
|3,562
|Medford
|16
|16
|19,178
|5,178
|Melrose
|14
|14
|10,522
|3,667
|Natick
|10
|10
|12,237
|4,176
|Revere
|21
|21
|9,034
|3,842
|Sherborn
|1
|1
|1,647
|652
|Southboro
|3
|3
|3,253
|1,731
|Stoneham
|7
|7
|6,927
|3,699
|Sudbury
|5
|5
|5,672
|2,130
|Waltham
|18
|18
|15,681
|5,540
|Watertown
|12
|12
|12,351
|2,909
|Wayland
|4
|4
|5,494
|1,738
|Weston
|4
|4
|3,617
|1,728
|Winchester
|8
|8
|6,664
|3,065
|Winthrop
|6
|6
|4,882
|2,403
|Woburn
|14
|14
|9,685
|6,324
|Totals
|243
|243
|232,752
|74,138
AP Elections 11-08-2018 12:29
View Comments