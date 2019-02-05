MBTA recommends Red-Blue line subway connector tunnel

BOSTON (AP) — Boston area transit officials say they are committed to connecting two city subway lines, a move advocates say will benefit the entire region.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority on Monday made a fresh commitment to building the Red Line-Blue Line connector.

The actual construction that would extend the Blue Line tunnel 1,500 feet under Cambridge Street to the Charles/MGH Station on the Red Line could be years away.

But the decision by the MBTA to prioritize the project was praised by transportation advocates, who say such a link would connect lower-income residents to jobs and medical resources, spur development, ease access to Logan International Airport, and reduce road traffic.

The T released a study last fall that put the cost of the rail tunnel at $200 million to $350 million.