By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the race for U.S. House District 10.

TP PR Bizon Mitchell Mikkelsn Peruski
Huron 31 0 0 0 0 0
Lapeer 38 0 0 0 0 0
Macomb 140 0 0 0 0 0
St. Clair 71 0 0 0 0 0
Sanilac 31 0 0 0 0 0
Tuscola 22 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 333 0 0 0 0 0

AP Elections 11-06-2018 14:00